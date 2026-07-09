Can Centene's Operational Execution Keep Margin Recovery on Track?

Centene Corporation’s CNC margin recovery story appears to be shifting from strategy to execution. The company has rolled out several initiatives to better manage medical costs, modernize and standardize processes, and strengthen payment integrity. With those efforts already contributing to stronger-than-expected first-quarter results, the focus now is on whether the momentum can sustain margin expansion.

Rather than relying solely on higher reimbursement rates, the insurer is tackling rising healthcare costs by standardizing utilization management, expanding clinical programs and optimizing provider networks through data analytics. It is also stepping up efforts to curb fraud, waste and abuse, while AI-enabled tools improve forecasting, detect abnormal claims earlier and strengthen cost discipline. Together, these measures should support more disciplined medical cost management and steadier profitability.

The operational gains are becoming visible. Medicaid's health benefits ratio improved 50 basis points year over year to 93.1%, marking the third consecutive quarter of progress. Stabilizing behavioral health trends and better oversight of applied behavior analysis (ABA) services further suggest the improvement is becoming increasingly structural. Reflecting the strong start, Centene raised its 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to more than $3.40.

Medical cost trends and reimbursement updates will remain key to sustaining Centene's margin recovery. Meanwhile, constructive Medicaid rate discussions should further enhance profitability by better aligning reimbursement with healthcare costs. Coupled with disciplined operational execution, these efforts position the insurer to continue improving margins and deliver more consistent earnings over time.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of CNC's major competitors in the managed care space are Elevance Health, Inc. ELV and Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH.

Elevance Health is focused on improving margins through operational discipline rather than relying solely on pricing. ELV continues to strengthen care management, expand value-based care arrangements and use advanced analytics to better manage medical costs across its Medicaid and Medicare businesses.

Molina Healthcare continues to focus on disciplined medical cost management and payment integrity to protect margins. Investments in care coordination, utilization management and technology have helped MOH manage healthcare costs while supporting consistent margin growth.

Centene’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of CNC have rallied 63.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s growth of 28.7%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Centene trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, below the industry average of 18.55. CNC carries a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centene’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.46 per share, implying 66.4% growth from the year-ago period’s level.



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CNC stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.