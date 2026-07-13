Can CAT's Construction Industries Segment Deliver Sustained Growth?

Caterpillar Inc.’s CAT Construction Industries segment generated around $25.1 billion in 2025 sales, accounting for roughly 37% of its total revenues. Its momentum accelerated in the first quarter of 2026, when revenues climbed 38% year over year to $7.16 billion, driven by higher sales volumes and favorable pricing. The segment contributed roughly 41% to the company's total revenues during the quarter.



The company views the segment as its backbone, reflecting more than a century of expertise in construction equipment. While machinery sales continue to drive growth, Caterpillar is increasingly expanding the segment's value proposition through rental offerings, digital capabilities and advanced technology solutions. This strategy aims to generate stronger customer engagement and create recurring revenue opportunities beyond the initial equipment sale.



The segment supports customers using machinery in infrastructure and building construction activities. The segment’s revenues have witnessed a CAGR of 8.2% over 2020-2025 and it serves more than 700,000 customers across more than 190 countries.



Looking ahead, Caterpillar has set a goal of increasing Construction Industries' sales to end users by 1.25 times by 2030 compared with 2024 levels. The company expects more than a 25% increase in global construction spend over 2024-2034.



Caterpillar continues to see attractive opportunities in both mature markets such as North America, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, as well as faster-growing regions across Asia (excluding Japan), Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Eurasia. This balanced geographic footprint allows the company to capitalize on replacement demand in developed markets while benefiting from rising infrastructure investment and urbanization in emerging economies.



Caterpillar’s competitive advantages extend well beyond its product portfolio. Its extensive dealer network, connected equipment base and expanding digital ecosystem enable customers to improve machine utilization, lower operating costs and enhance productivity. The company is investing in autonomous equipment, AI-enabled jobsite solutions, machine automation and operator assistance technologies that improve efficiency and safety. These capabilities should become increasingly valuable as contractors face skilled labor shortages, rising project complexity and pressure to improve productivity.



Overall, the Construction Industries segment appears well-positioned for sustained growth, supported by global infrastructure spending, increasing equipment replacement demand, expanding digital services, autonomous technologies and a growing installed machine base. Although construction equipment demand remains cyclical and can be affected by interest rates and economic slowdowns, Caterpillar's diversified end markets, extensive dealer network, recurring services revenues and technology investments should help the segment deliver resilient performance over the long term.



Its peer, Komatsu Ltd. KMTUY, is pursuing a similar strategy centered on automation, smart construction and electrification. Komatsu continues to expand its Smart Construction platform, autonomous equipment portfolio and digital services while benefiting from global infrastructure spending and mining investments. Like Caterpillar, the company expects software-enabled solutions and connected equipment to become increasingly important revenue contributors beyond traditional machinery sales.



Another close competitor is Deere & Company DE, whose Construction & Forestry segment is emphasizing precision construction technologies, machine guidance systems and autonomous capabilities. Deere is investing heavily in digital workflows that improve jobsite efficiency, while also expanding aftermarket and technology-driven recurring revenues. Similar to Caterpillar, Deere views intelligent equipment, connected fleet and software integration as key long-term growth opportunities.

CAT’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Caterpillar shares have gained 49.6% in the past six months, outperforming the manufacturing - construction and mining industry's 42.2% growth.



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CAT is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E of 34.03X, a premium compared with the industry’s 31.91X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 points to year-over-year earnings growth of 29.6%, while the 2027 estimate implies a growth of around 25%.



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Earnings estimates for both years have moved up over the past 60 days.



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Caterpillar stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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