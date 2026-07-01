Can BWX Technologies Benefit From the Commercial Nuclear Revival?

BWX Technologies BWXT has long been recognized as the primary supplier of nuclear reactors and fuel for the U.S. Navy. While this government business continues to provide stable, long-term revenues, the company's commercial nuclear segment is emerging as an increasingly important growth engine.



Governments across North America and Europe are extending the operating lives of existing reactors while supporting the development of next-generation nuclear technologies, including small modular reactors ("SMRs") and advanced microreactors. These projects require specialized nuclear components, precision manufacturing, fuel handling systems, and engineering expertise — areas where BWXT has built decades of experience.



In April 2026, BWXT announced the acquisition of Precision Components Group, LLC. This marks BWXT’s first step in establishing a U.S. commercial nuclear component manufacturing footprint to support future new reactor builds and aftermarket.



During the first quarter of 2026, Commercial Operations revenues surged 121% year over year to $283.6 million, driven by strong demand for commercial nuclear components, field services, fuel and fuel-handling products, medical isotope sales, and contributions from Kinectrics.



BWXT reported a Commercial Operations book-to-bill ratio of 1.0 during the quarter, reflecting steady bookings from commercial nuclear components and field services. Kinectrics generated a book-to-bill ratio above 1.0, indicating that new orders continued to outpace revenue recognition.



Commercial Operations continues to build a robust backlog, providing strong visibility into future revenue growth. As of March 31, 2026, BWXT's Commercial Operations backlog reached nearly $1.72 billion, reflecting sustained demand for commercial nuclear components, engineering and field services, fuel handling solutions, and medical isotope products.

Nuclear Companies Positioned for the Commercial Expansion

BWX Technologies is not alone in benefiting from the renewed interest in commercial nuclear energy. Several companies are capitalizing on this long-term industry trend.



Cameco CCJ continues expanding its uranium production and benefits from increasing global demand for nuclear fuel as utilities secure long-term supply contracts.



NuScale Power SMR is focused on commercializing SMRs, targeting utilities, industrial customers, and data centers seeking reliable carbon-free electricity.

BWXT Stock’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings per share indicates an increase of 14.76% year over year.



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BWXT Stock Trades at a Discount

In terms of valuation, BWXT’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) is 4.5X, a discount to the industry’s average of 12.98X.



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BWXT Stock’s Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of the company have risen 12.6% compared with the industry’s 13.8% growth.



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BWXT’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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