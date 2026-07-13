Can AT&T's Drone Detection Trial With Ericsson Shape the Future of 6G?

AT&T Inc. T, in collaboration with Ericsson ERIC, has demonstrated advanced drone detection during a live trial outside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The initiative highlighted how AT&T’s existing 5G infrastructure can support real-time environmental sensing, marking a key step toward future 6G capabilities.



AT&T used Ericsson's Massive MIMO radios to detect, locate and track multiple drones flying at altitudes of 300 to 400 feet. AI-powered sensing and advanced signal processing enabled the network to generate real-time information on each drone's location, altitude and speed. The trial showed how the company's existing 5G network can enhance monitoring for large venues, critical infrastructure and public-sector applications without the need for dedicated sensing systems.



The project reflects AT&T's efforts to expand sensing capabilities through software enhancements and advanced radio technologies. The company also sees network-based sensing improving event operations by providing better visibility into vehicle movement, enhancing coordination of temporary infrastructure and increasing public-sector awareness of low-altitude drone activity.



AT&T will continue working with Ericsson to advance Integrated Sensing and Communication. The collaboration aims to expand practical network sensing applications for enterprises, governments and major public venues while supporting the evolution of next-generation wireless technologies.

How Are Competitors Performing to Improve Connectivity?

AT&T faces stiff competition from Verizon Communications, Inc. VZ and T-Mobile, US, Inc. TMUS. Verizon is strengthening its connectivity by expanding its 5G network, enhancing fiber infrastructure and using AI to optimize network performance. The company is advancing private 5G and edge computing solutions to deliver faster, more reliable and secure connectivity. Verizon’s strong network meets the growing demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity.



T-Mobile is improving connectivity by enhancing its nationwide 5G network and expanding coverage to more areas. The company is growing its T-Satellite service to help customers stay connected in places without traditional cellular coverage. T-Mobile has expanded its collaboration with Qualcomm to accelerate the evolution from 5G Advanced to 6G.

T’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AT&T shares have lost 22.2% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 94.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AT&T trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.11, below the industry tally of 8.87.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 0.4% to $2.32 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 have increased 0.4% to $2.54.



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AT&T currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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