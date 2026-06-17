Can ASTS Thrive Despite Rising Competition in the SATCOM Space?

AST SpaceMobile ASTS is steadily expanding its space-based cellular broadband network portfolio. The company is gearing up for the launch of BlueBird satellites 8, 9 and 10. As the company moves closer to commercial deployment, ASTS has created several strategic advantages.



Its ecosystem includes nearly 60 global mobile network operator partners covering over 3 billion subscribers, and it has secured over $1.2 billion in contracted revenue commitments from commercial partners. Growing collaboration with leading telecom operators such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Rakuten, Bell Canada and TELUS has significantly broadened its footprint worldwide. The FCC authorization for U.S. operations using spectrum coordinated with Verizon, AT&T and FirstNet further deepens these relationships. The company targets approximately 45 BlueBird satellites in orbit during 2026.

Key Challenges for ASTS

However, despite these positive factors, the company faces some major challenges. The mobile satellite services market is becoming highly competitive. The company faces competition from players such as Space Exploration Technologies Corp. SPCX and Globalstar GSAT that are advancing LEO (Low Earth Orbit) based connectivity solutions. SpaceX’s Starlink is ahead of ASTS in terms of commercial deployment. The company already offers messaging solutions and is developing voice communication. Its partner base includes T-Mobile, Rogers, Virgin Media O2 and others.



Despite SpaceX’s first-mover advantage, ASTS aims to leapfrog directly into cellular broadband from space. It has to be seen whether ASTS’s broader partner ecosystem, boasting a 3 billion subscriber base, can offset SpaceX’s first-mover advantage.



It is to be noted that SpaceX’s business model is completely vertically integrated. Its value chain incorporates satellite manufacturing, rocket building, launch operations and ground stations. ASTS relies on third-party launch providers, and any failure, delay, or underperformance could disrupt satellite deployment and push out commercialization timelines. In April 2026, the Block 2 BlueBird 7 satellite was placed into a lower-than-planned orbit, separated and powered on, but was de-orbited because the altitude was too low for sustained operations. Scale and execution risk remain one of the biggest concerns for investors regarding ASTS.



Amazon AMZN is set to acquire Globalstar. Amazon will gain access to Globalstar's satellite assets, mobile satellite spectrum and Globalstar’s D2D expertise. Upon completion of the acquisition, Amazon will benefit from Globalstar’s existing regulatory approvals and strong relationship with Apple. Amazon aims to launch its own next-generation D2D system beginning in 2028 that will support voice, messaging and mobile data services. Amazon’s Low Earth Orbit satellite plans to power satellite services for supported iPhone and Apple Watch devices.



The arrival of Amazon in this space will significantly increase competition for SpaceX Starlink and AST SpaceMobile. However, involvement of the world’s largest tech giants in this domain underscores the growing importance of space-based connectivity in the overall communication market.

ASTS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Over the past year, shares of AST SpaceMobile have skyrocketed 105.1% compared with the industry’s growth of 60.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AST SpaceMobile trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 73.99, well above the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have decreased over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AST SpaceMobile stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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