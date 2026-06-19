Can ASE Technology Sustain Its Recent Margin Expansion?

ASE Technology ASX has delivered meaningful margin expansion over the past year, but the bigger question for investors is whether those gains are sustainable. First-quarter 2026 results suggest the answer is increasingly tied to the company's fast-growing advanced packaging business and AI-driven semiconductor demand.



The company's first-quarter gross margin expanded to 20.1% from 16.8% a year ago, while operating margin improved to 10.1% from 6.5%. The higher profitability was driven by a richer mix of Assembly, Testing and Materials (“ATM”) revenue, stronger factory utilization and growing demand for advanced packaging services, particularly LEAP, despite seasonal weakness in its EMS business. ATM now contributes roughly two-thirds of revenues but generates more than 90% of operating profit, highlighting its growing importance.



Management believes the margin story is not over. ASE raised its 2026 LEAP revenue outlook by about 10% to more than $3.5 billion and expects the second-quarter consolidated gross margin to improve another 20-100 basis points sequentially. ItThe company also reiterated that ATM margins should continue rising through 2026 and reach the upper end of the company's structural margin range by year-end as AI-related packaging demand remains strong.



Still, investors should expect some near-term volatility. ASE is accelerating investments in new LEAP production lines, which are generating higher depreciation before meaningful revenue contributions. Management indicated that much of the new capacity will begin contributing in the fourth quarter, meaning expansion costs could temporarily weigh on quarterly profitability. However, if AI infrastructure spending and advanced packaging demand remain robust, the improving product mix and stronger pricing environment should help ASE sustain its broader margin expansion trend over the longer term.

How ASE Technology Compares With Industry Peers

Two of ASE Technology’s closest competitors in advanced semiconductor packaging are Amkor Technology AMKR and Intel INTC. Amkor continues to benefit from rising demand for advanced packaging, particularly for AI accelerators, high-performance computing and automotive chips. Amkor has expanded advanced packaging capacity and is investing aggressively in chiplet integration and heterogeneous packaging technologies. However, its margins remain sensitive to customer mix and large capital investments.



Intel is also a major player in advanced packaging through technologies such as EMIB and Foveros, which support AI processors and high-performance computing applications. Intel continues to invest heavily in advanced packaging capacity as part of its foundry strategy and is expanding its packaging ecosystem for external customers. Intel competes with OSAT providers in high-end packaging, though its broader manufacturing turnaround and elevated capital spending continue to weigh on profitability.



Compared with both peers, ASE Technology stands out for its pure-play OSAT model, expanding LEAP platform and diversified customer base, positioning it well to sustain margin expansion as AI-driven packaging demand accelerates.

ASX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

ASE Technology has surged a stellar 151.9% year to date (YTD) compared with the industry’s growth of 65.3%.

ASX YTD Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, ASX stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 33.06, below the industry’s average, as shown below.

ASX’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASE Technology’s 2026 earnings per share has increased to 82 cents from 77 cents. The estimated figure calls for 43.9% growth from 2025.

EPS Trend of ASX Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ASX’s Zacks Rank

ASE Technology currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.