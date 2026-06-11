Can Arista's Advanced Networking Platform Meet the Growing AI Demand?

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET has introduced the 7060XE7 Series, a next-generation suite of 1.6-terabit Ethernet platforms designed to support the rapidly growing demands of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The launch underscores the company's efforts to expand its presence in the fast-growing AI networking market.



Arista’s latest product lineup delivers up to 100 Tbps of switching capacity and 1.6 Tbps per port for AI training and inference workloads. The series includes the air-cooled 7060XE7-64PS and 7060XE7-64PRS rack switches, the liquid-cooled 7060XE7-64PRS-RV3-L for high-density deployments, and the 7060XE7-128PE, which offers 128 ports of 800G connectivity in a compact 4RU design, providing customers with flexible and scalable networking solutions.



The platform supports Linear Pluggable Optics, which can reduce interconnect power consumption by around 60%, lowering operating costs and improving efficiency. Powered by Broadcom’s Tomahawk 6 switching silicon, it supports both Arista’s Extensible Operating System and open network operating systems, while offering features such as load balancing, congestion management, resiliency and enhanced telemetry to ensure reliable performance in large-scale AI environments.



Backed by support from major cloud providers, including Meta, Microsoft and Oracle, the new portfolio strengthens Arista's position at the forefront of next-generation AI connectivity.

How Are Competitors Advancing in the AI Networking Market?

Arista faces competition from Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA. Cisco has expanded its networking portfolio to address the growing demand for AI and cloud infrastructure. The company has introduced advanced switches, routers and data center solutions designed to improve network performance and scalability. Cisco is investing in AI-driven technologies and strategic partnerships to strengthen its position in the evolving networking market.



NVIDIA is strengthening its networking offerings to support the increasing demand for AI infrastructure. The company provides high-speed InfiniBand and Ethernet networking solutions to improve AI training and data transfer performance. NVIDIA's networking technologies play a key role in connecting GPUs and enabling rapid data movement across large-scale AI data centers.

ANET’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Arista have gained 58.4% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 18.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Arista trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 15.08, above the industry average of 3.65.



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Earnings estimates for 2026 have increased 2.8% to $3.63 over the past 60 days, while the same for 2027 has also increased 4.8% to $4.39.



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Arista currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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