Can Altria's Pricing Power Offset Cigarette Volume Declines?

Altria Group, Inc. MO continues to rely on pricing to support its smokeable products business as cigarette volumes continue to decline. The second quarter of 2026 showed that this strategy remained effective, even as lower shipment volumes continued to weigh on the business.



The smokeable products segment reported domestic cigarette shipment volume fell 3.2% year over year in the second quarter. Excluding trade inventory movements, the decline was estimated at 4.5%, compared with an estimated 5% decline for the overall U.S. cigarette industry. Despite lower shipments, smokeable products net revenues increased 0.7%, while net revenues net of excise taxes rose 2%, driven by higher net pricing.



Adjusted operating companies income (“OCI”) increased 2.4% and adjusted OCI margin expanded 30 basis points to 64.8%. The benefits of higher pricing and refunds of taxes and duties on imported cigarettes more than offset the effects of lower shipment volumes, increased promotional investments, a greater mix of discount products and higher costs.



Pricing remained an important support for Altria's smokeable business during the quarter. Smokeable price realization was 4.5%, driven by strong net pricing for Marlboro. However, the benefit was partly offset by a greater mix of the lower-priced Basic brand as some adult smokers traded down amid discretionary income pressures.



Overall, the quarter demonstrated that pricing continued to help offset the financial impact of lower cigarette shipment volumes. Although changing consumer purchasing patterns and a growing mix of discount products remain challenges, higher pricing continued to support revenue growth and profitability in the smokeable products business.

How Altria Compares With Philip Morris and TPB

Philip Morris International Inc. PM also demonstrated the strength of pricing in its combustible business in the second quarter of 2026. While helping international combustibles net revenues grow 6.4% organically despite unfavorable geographic mix, Philip Morris reported nearly 10% pricing variance in the quarter. Strong pricing, coupled with stable category share, supported profitability, highlighting how Philip Morris continues to offset mix-related pressures through disciplined pricing.



Turning Point Brands, Inc. TPB continues to rely on disciplined margin management to navigate a changing tobacco landscape. In the first quarter of 2026, Turning Point Brands expanded Zig-Zag gross margin by 300 basis points through favorable product mix despite weaker sales. Turning Point Brands also offset part of its cost pressures through tariff refunds, helping support overall profitability.

Altria’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Altria have gained 4.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 3.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MO trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78X, down from the industry’s average of 15.7X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MO’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 5.2% and 3%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Altria currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.