Can Alliant Energy's Renewable Projects Deliver Long-Term Value?

Alliant Energy LNT benefits from strategic renewable energy investments, strengthening grid reliability and supporting rising clean electricity demand from AI-driven data centers. These investments expand its regulated asset base, create long-term earnings opportunities and position the company to meet future customer demand while maintaining affordable service.



The company plans to invest $13.4 billion between 2026 and 2029 to expand renewable generation, battery storage, grid infrastructure and other energy assets, supporting long-term annual earnings growth of 5-7%. LNT secured approval for the 150-megawatt (MW) Bent Tree North Wind Project in Wisconsin, which will further reduce reliance on fossil fuels. On Jan. 13, 2026, LNT placed two battery energy storage systems into service, enhancing grid reliability and improving system flexibility.



Renewable projects are also helping LNT serve rapidly growing demand from data centers. The company has signed five electric service agreements representing 3.4 gigawatts (GW) of contracted demand and secured the required wind, natural gas and energy storage resources to serve this load. It expects peak electricity demand to rise about 60%, supporting future capital investments and earnings growth.



Overall, Alliant Energy's renewable expansion strengthens its long-term growth by supporting rising electricity demand, improving grid reliability and increasing regulated investment opportunities. These initiatives position the company for sustainable earnings growth while delivering cleaner, more reliable and affordable power.

Clean Energy Expansion Drives Decarbonization

The expansion of clean energy reduces fossil fuel dependence and lowers carbon emissions. Renewable investments support rising electricity demand while advancing long-term decarbonization goals.



Clearway Energy CWEN expands its clean energy portfolio with the 320-MW Honeycomb battery storage project, strengthening contracted cash flows and supporting rising electricity demand.



NextEra Energy NEE continues to expand its renewable generation and battery storage portfolio, which includes the 200-MW Century Oaks Energy Storage project, supporting rising electricity demand, grid reliability and long-term regulated earnings. The company expects to add 76.6.5-107.6 GW of new renewables to its generation portfolio during 2026-2032 via clean energy investments.

LNT’s Earnings Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.52% and 7.29%, respectively.



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LNT’s Returns on Equity (ROE)

Alliant Energy's trailing-12-month ROE is 11.37%, ahead of the industry average of 11.21%.



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LNT’s Stock Price Performance

In the past month, the company’s shares have risen 4.2% compared with the industry’s 2.1% growth.



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LNT’s Zacks Rank

LNT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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