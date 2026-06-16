Can AI Inference Workloads Accelerate NAND Demand for Sandisk?

Sandisk Corporation SNDK is positioned at the center of a structural shift in AI infrastructure, as the rapid expansion of inference workloads drives accelerating demand for high-capacity, cost-efficient storage solutions and reinforces NAND flash's growing importance within the AI stack. While AI training has driven infrastructure spending over the past several years, the next phase of AI adoption is increasingly centered on inference, where models are deployed at scale to support real-time user interactions.



The inference opportunity remains in its early stages. Workloads such as key-value caching, retrieval-augmented generation and agentic AI applications require rapid access to growing volumes of contextual data, external knowledge repositories and intermediate outputs. As model sizes, token generation volumes and context windows continue to expand, NAND flash is becoming an attractive storage medium due to its density, scalability and cost advantages.



Sandisk's BiCS8-based enterprise solid-state drive portfolio, spanning both triple-level cell and quad-level cell architectures, is well positioned to address demand across performance-intensive and capacity-oriented AI deployments. The upcoming commercialization of its quad-level cell-based Stargate platform further strengthens its opportunity within AI datacenter environments.



Customer demand trends reinforce this outlook. Sandisk has secured multiple multi-year supply agreements backed by financial guarantees exceeding $11 billion, highlighting confidence in long-term NAND demand. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 performance reflected improving market fundamentals, with non-GAAP gross margin expanding to 78.4% from 22.7% a year ago. Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $7.75-$8.25 billion also points to continued momentum. As AI inference deployments scale globally, rising storage intensity is expected to drive greater NAND consumption, creating a favorable long-term demand environment for Sandisk.

SNDK Faces Stiff Competition

Sandisk competes closely with Micron Technology MU and Western Digital WDC in the NAND flash market. Micron has strengthened its position through continued investments in advanced NAND technologies and enterprise SSDs targeting AI datacenter workloads. Meanwhile, Western Digital remains a key NAND competitor with a broad flash storage portfolio and established relationships across cloud and enterprise customers.



While Micron and Western Digital possess significant scale, Sandisk's BiCS8 NAND technology and expanding TLC and QLC enterprise SSD portfolio position it well to capitalize on the growing storage requirements of AI inference workloads.

SNDK’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Sandisk shares have skyrocketed 788% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 16.5%.

SNDK Stock Outperforms Sector



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SNDK stock is trading at a forward 12-month price/sales of 6.98X compared with the Zacks Computer-Storage Devices’ 4.52X. Sandisk has a Value Score of F.

SNDK’s Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $65.68 per share, up by 1.33% over the past 30 days. Sandisk reported earnings of $2.99 per share in fiscal 2025.

Sandisk Corporation Price and Consensus

Sandisk Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sandisk Corporation Quote

Sandisk currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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