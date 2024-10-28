Can Aflac Beat Q3 Earnings Estimates Despite Soft Japan Operations?

Aflac Incorporated AFL is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 30, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.69, which indicates a 8.2% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

Third-quarter earnings estimates have witnessed two upward revisions compared with one downward over the past month. During this time, the estimate has gained 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.6 billion, indicating a 7% fall from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Aflac’s Earnings Surprise History

Aflac’s bottom line beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 8.24%. This is depicted in the chart below:

What Our Quantitative Model Unveils for AFL

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Aflac this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Earnings ESP: Aflac has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% because the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.70 per share is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: AFL currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3.

Factors to Note Ahead of AFL’s Results

Aflac’s revenue growth is anticipated to have been supported by strong contributions from its U.S. operations. This segment is expected to have been bolstered by an increase in net earned premiums and higher-yielding fixed-income investments. Premiums are likely to have gained on improved sales of Group Life Absent Management and Disability and individual voluntary benefits.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net earned premiums for Aflac’s U.S. segment is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating a 3.3% increase from the prior-year quarter’s figure. Additionally, the consensus mark for adjusted net investment income for the unit is pegged at $217.3 million, indicating 4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s number.

On the other hand, Aflac’s Japan segment is expected to have suffered challenges due to a decline in net earned premiums. This drop is likely to have been due to a decline in paid-up policies. Nevertheless, solid persistency rates are likely to have provided an impetus to the segment’s quarterly results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net earned premiums of the unit is $1.8 billion, indicating a 9.1% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

The consensus estimate for Aflac’s consolidated net earned premiums is pegged at $3.4 billion, indicating a 2.4% decrease from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for total net investment income is $952.6 million, indicating an 5.1% decline year over year.

Furthermore, expense ratios in both the segments are expected to have improved due to prudent expense management efforts. In addition to this, expense allowances from reinsurance agreements are likely to have boosted Aflac’s margins.

AFL Stock’s Price Performance

Aflac’s shares have gained 33.8% year to date compared with the industry’s 33.4% growth. It has also outperformed the broader Zacks Finance sector’s 17% rise and the S&P 500 index’s 21.9% increase in the said time frame.



