Can Affirm Benefit From Its Bed Bath & Beyond Partnership?

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM has entered a new partnership with Bed Bath & Beyond, making its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution available to eligible shoppers across the retailer's brands, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock and buybuy BABY. Customers can choose to pay for purchases in biweekly or monthly installments with no late or hidden fees, offering greater payment flexibility while shopping for home-related products.

The agreement expands Affirm's presence in the home retail market, where purchases often involve a higher ticket size than everyday discretionary spending. By giving consumers more payment choices at checkout, the company could attract new users and encourage higher transaction activity. The partnership also allows Affirm to reach shoppers during key life events, such as moving into a new home or preparing for a growing family.

The addition further strengthens AFRM's merchant portfolio. As of March 31, 2026, the company’s active merchants were around 515,000, up 43.8% year over year. Expanding relationships with well-known brands enhances the company's reach, increases consumer touchpoints and supports growth in gross merchandise volume (GMV). In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, GMV grew 35% year over year, while total transactions increased 45%, highlighting strong platform engagement.

As demand for flexible payment solutions continues to grow, adding established retailers can support broader platform adoption and higher payment volumes. The Bed Bath & Beyond partnership aligns with Affirm's strategy of expanding its merchant network and should strengthen its long-term growth opportunities in the evolving digital payments landscape.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of AFRM’s competitors in the BNPL space are PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL and Visa Inc. V.

PayPal reported 439 million active accounts in the first quarter of 2026, which rose 1% year over year. Its net revenues increased 7% year over year to $8.4 billion in the same quarter. Additionally, PayPal’s total payment volume increased 11% year over year in the first quarter of 2026.

Visa’s processed transactions increased 9% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Visa’s payment volume rose 9% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, along with 17% growth in net revenues.

Affirm’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Over the past year, AFRM’s shares gained 21.2% against the industry’s fall of 19.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, AFRM trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 6.66, above the industry average of 3.66.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Affirm’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies 726.7% growth from the year-ago period. The consensus mark for fiscal 2026 revenues indicates 30.6% year-over-year growth.



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Affirm currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.