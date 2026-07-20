Can ADM's Cost Savings Program Improve Operating Efficiency?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM continues to advance multiple initiatives to improve operational efficiency and support long-term growth. The company highlighted ongoing cost-saving projects across its manufacturing operations, along with efforts to lower the cost to serve customers and strengthen organizational capabilities. The company is also investing in five growth platforms that provide a balanced mix of short-, medium- and long-term opportunities. According to management, this combination of efficiency initiatives and growth investments is expected to support a steady pace of progress in the years ahead.

The company noted that it will continue to closely monitor external factors that could influence business performance. At the same time, management remains focused on executing the cost savings program launched last year and stated that the company is on track to achieve its targeted cumulative cost savings of $500 million to $750 million over the three- to five-year period beginning in 2025.

Additionally, the company is pursuing initiatives to improve operational efficiency by targeting a meaningful reduction in transaction costs across its global operations. Management plans to achieve this through greater automation and increased use of AI to reduce manual processes, minimize errors and shorten cycle times. These initiatives also extend to supply chain management and freight and logistics networks. To sustain these technical capabilities, ADM recently established a Capability Center in India to build and maintain deep functional expertise in priority areas.

These efficiency efforts also extend to the company's supply chain management and freight and logistics networks. In addition, the company continues to invest in high-growth opportunities designed to generate long-term returns and has established a new senior innovation and growth leadership role to accelerate these initiatives across the enterprise. Overall, ADM’s disciplined execution of productivity initiatives should strengthen its competitive position, enhance operating leverage and provide a solid foundation for sustainable profitability and long-term growth.

The Zacks Rundown for ADM

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 26.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 18.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, ADM trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, higher than the industry’s average of 16.03.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies growth of 37.3% and 6.8%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. FMX operates as a franchise bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages worldwide. FMX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMX's current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 17.3% and 131%, respectively. FMX delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of nearly 17%, on average.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. BRCB offers classic espresso-based drinks, energy drinks, and savory and sweet items under the all-day breakfast brand. BRCB currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRCB’s current fiscal-year sales implies growth of 26.6% from the year-ago actuals. BRCB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.8%, on average.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO develops, manufactures, markets and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name. COCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COCO's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 22.3% and 48.7%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. COCO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.7%, on average.

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (BRCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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