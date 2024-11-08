Camurus AB Reports Strong Q3 Results and Raises Outlook

Camurus AB ( (CAMRF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Camurus AB presented to its investors.

Camurus AB, a Swedish biopharmaceutical company, develops long-acting medications for severe and chronic conditions using its proprietary FluidCrystal® technology, with a focus on CNS, endocrinology, and oncology. In the third quarter of 2024, Camurus reported strong financial performance with a 25% increase in total revenues, reaching SEK 480 million, driven by product sales of Buvidal and royalties from Brixadi. The company also announced positive Phase 3 results for CAM2029 in acromegaly and received EMA orphan drug designation recommendation for treatment of polycystic liver disease. Camurus raised its full-year 2024 revenue outlook to SEK 1,810–1,880 million and profit before tax to SEK 450–510 million, indicating confidence in continued growth and strategic progress. With a robust cash position and no debt, Camurus is well-positioned to advance its pipeline and expand its market footprint, amid ongoing developments and regulatory processes in the US and Europe.

