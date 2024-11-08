News & Insights

Stocks
CAMRF

Camurus AB Reports Strong Q3 Results and Raises Outlook

November 08, 2024 — 12:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Camurus AB ( (CAMRF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Camurus AB presented to its investors.

Camurus AB, a Swedish biopharmaceutical company, develops long-acting medications for severe and chronic conditions using its proprietary FluidCrystal® technology, with a focus on CNS, endocrinology, and oncology. In the third quarter of 2024, Camurus reported strong financial performance with a 25% increase in total revenues, reaching SEK 480 million, driven by product sales of Buvidal and royalties from Brixadi. The company also announced positive Phase 3 results for CAM2029 in acromegaly and received EMA orphan drug designation recommendation for treatment of polycystic liver disease. Camurus raised its full-year 2024 revenue outlook to SEK 1,810–1,880 million and profit before tax to SEK 450–510 million, indicating confidence in continued growth and strategic progress. With a robust cash position and no debt, Camurus is well-positioned to advance its pipeline and expand its market footprint, amid ongoing developments and regulatory processes in the US and Europe.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAMRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.