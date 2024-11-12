Camtek Reports Record Q3 Revenues and Strong Growth

Camtek (CAMT) has released an update.

Camtek Ltd. reported a remarkable 40% year-over-year increase in revenues for Q3 2024, reaching a record $112.3 million, driven by strong demand in high-performance computing applications. The company’s operating income surged by 56% to $29.6 million, showcasing significant growth in its financial performance. With a positive outlook for the fourth quarter, Camtek anticipates continued momentum, projecting revenues of approximately $115 million.

For further insights into CAMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.