Camtek Reports Record Q3 Revenues and Strong Growth

November 12, 2024 — 10:33 am EST

Camtek (CAMT) has released an update.

Camtek Ltd. reported a remarkable 40% year-over-year increase in revenues for Q3 2024, reaching a record $112.3 million, driven by strong demand in high-performance computing applications. The company’s operating income surged by 56% to $29.6 million, showcasing significant growth in its financial performance. With a positive outlook for the fourth quarter, Camtek anticipates continued momentum, projecting revenues of approximately $115 million.

