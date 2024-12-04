Campbell’s price target lowered to $47 from $50 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith lowered the firm’s price target on Campbell’s (CPB) to $47 from $50 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares after its Q1 results. The company’s EPS declined 2.5% from last year and its organic sales were down 1% in the quarter, slightly trailing expectations in part due to inventory phasing due to the later Thanksgiving holiday, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Campbell’s also expects flat organic sales in Q2, including a step-up in promotional activity in the Snacks division that requires a stronger volume response, Stifel adds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.