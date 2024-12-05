Campbell’s price target lowered to $45 from $46 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Campbell’s (CPB) to $45 from $46 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares after the company reported fiscal Q1 EPS ahead of the Street view and announced a CEO transition. The adjusted EPS beat was “overshadowed” by an organic sales and gross margin miss, says the analyst, who lowered the firm’s FY25 adjusted EPS forecast to $3.15 from $3.16 as lower interest expense is offset by higher SG&A and share count.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CPB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.