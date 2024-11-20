The Campbell’s Company price target lowered to $46 from $52 at Jefferies

Jefferies lowered the firm’s price target on The Campbell’s Company (CPB) to $46 from $52 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Campbell’s has seen a reversal, with snacks now the bigger pressure point versus meals and beverages at this time last year, the analyst noted. While Swanson, Farmhouse, Prego, and Pace have seen strong volume growth recently, numerous snack brands and core Campbell’s soup are more pressured and “with this backdrop, hard to see how CPB reaches +3-4% LT Snacks growth,” the analyst added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CPB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.