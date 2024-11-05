News & Insights

Stocks
CAMP

Camp4 Therapeutics initiated with an Outperform at Leerink

November 05, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Leerink initiated coverage of Camp4 Therapeutics (CAMP) with an Outperform rating and $17 price target The firm believes CMP-CPS-001, the lead program in urea cycle disorders, offers a pathway to differentiation in a well-defined total addressable population, good product/market fit with Camp4’s regRNA-targeting ASO approach, and a steady cadence of data catalysts to clarify the asset’s clinical profile in the time horizon contemplated by its rating. Beyond CMP-CPS-001, Leerink sees potential BD/licensing of Camp4’s RAP platform and further pipeline development as a source of unmodeled upside to its projections.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CAMP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAMP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.