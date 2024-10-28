News & Insights

Camino Minerals Reports Progress on Peruvian Project

October 28, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

Camino Minerals (TSE:COR) has released an update.

Camino Minerals has conducted a successful summer drilling campaign at the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project in Peru, revealing low-grade copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum over significant intervals. The exploration confirmed mineral zonation, indicating potential for further drilling in this extensive mineralized system.

