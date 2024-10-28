Camino Minerals Reports Progress on Peruvian Project

Camino Minerals (TSE:COR) has released an update.

Camino Minerals has conducted a successful summer drilling campaign at the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project in Peru, revealing low-grade copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum over significant intervals. The exploration confirmed mineral zonation, indicating potential for further drilling in this extensive mineralized system.

For further insights into TSE:COR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.