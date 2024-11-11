News & Insights

Camellia Streamlines Business with Bangladesh Asset Sale

Camellia (GB:CAM) has released an update.

Camellia Plc has successfully sold its entire stakes in United Finance Limited and United Insurance Company Limited for approximately £7.9 million on the Dhaka Stock Exchange. This sale is part of Camellia’s strategy to simplify and rationalize its business operations. The settlement of these trades is expected to occur within the week.

