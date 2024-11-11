Camellia Streamlines Business with Bangladesh Asset Sale

Camellia (GB:CAM) has released an update.
Camellia Plc has successfully sold its entire stakes in United Finance Limited and United Insurance Company Limited for approximately £7.9 million on the Dhaka Stock Exchange. This sale is part of Camellia’s strategy to simplify and rationalize its business operations. The settlement of these trades is expected to occur within the week.
For further insights into GB:CAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- 23andMe Cuts 40% of Staff, Shutters Drug Development Ahead of Q2 Print
- Tesla Option Contracts Gain on Post-Election Rally, Pushing Shares up 9%
- ‘Patience Running Out,’ Says Bernstein About Ford Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.