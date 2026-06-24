Is Cameco Set to Benefit From DOE-Backed Nuclear Expansion?

Cameco Corporation CCJ could benefit from a major U.S. nuclear financing initiative after the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Energy Dominance Financing (EDF) announced a conditional commitment of up to $17.5 billion in loan facilities to support investment in U.S. nuclear reactors. The funding initiative is expected to cover a substantial portion of the capital needed by Westinghouse Electric Company to secure long-lead components for as many as 10 AP1000 nuclear reactors.

The financing remains subject to several technical, legal, environmental and financial requirements. Westinghouse, along with its owners and project partners, must satisfy these conditions before the DOE can finalize financing agreements and disburse the loan proceeds.

The DOE financing is expected to be structured through a Westinghouse special purpose vehicle (SPV), which would oversee loan allocations for up to five project funding vehicles jointly owned by Westinghouse and its respective partners. It will fund the procurement of the long-lead items at a fixed price for two reactors per project. Before accessing DOE funds, both the SPV and the approved project partner must commit approximately $500 million each in equity, representing a total upfront investment of about $1 billion per project. Once project partners reach final investment decisions, the DOE loans are expected to be repaid through proceeds generated from the sale of the long-lead equipment.

Westinghouse Electric Company is a nuclear reactor technology original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and a leading provider of highly technical aftermarket products and services to commercial nuclear power utilities and government agencies globally. In 2023, Cameco acquired a 49% stake in Westinghouse through a strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management and its listed affiliate Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP. The collaboration combined Cameco’s expertise in the nuclear fuel supply chain with Brookfield’s recognized position as one of the world’s largest investors in energy generation technologies.

With this move, Cameco positioned itself to benefit from both uranium demand growth and reactor construction activity through its ownership stake in one of the world's leading nuclear technology providers. The current DOE financing package, combined with previous U.S. government initiatives supporting nuclear power, could create substantial opportunities for both Westinghouse and Cameco as reactor deployment accelerates across North America and potentially other global markets.

The announcement highlights the growing momentum behind nuclear energy as governments seek reliable, carbon-free electricity sources capable of supporting rapidly increasing power demand from data centers and Artificial Intelligence infrastructure. Companies such as PG&E Corporation PCG, Constellation Energy Corporation CEG and NextEra Energy NEE are expected to benefit from the broader expansion of the U.S. nuclear ecosystem.

CCJ’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Cameco shares have gained 46.7% in a year compared with the industry’s 24.8% growth.



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CCJ stock is trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 18.7 compared with the industry’s 5.24.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cameco’s earnings for fiscal 2026 indicates year-over-year growth of 17.5%. The same for 2027 implies growth of 58.7%.



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While the consensus estimate for 2026 earnings has moved up over the past 60 days, the same for 2027 has moved down, as shown in the chart below.



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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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