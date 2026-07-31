Cameco Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) said its 2026 annual plan remains intact as it navigates temporary operational disruptions at its Saskatchewan uranium assets and sees strengthening conditions in long-term uranium contracting and nuclear-power development.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Gitzel said the company is on track with its expectations for the year, citing growing government, utility and industry support for nuclear energy as a source of energy security, national security, economic competitiveness and decarbonization.

“The next phase of nuclear growth will be defined by delivery,” Gitzel said, pointing to policy support, reactor life extensions, uprates, fuel-security initiatives and new-build discussions globally. He highlighted Canada’s nuclear energy strategy, released in June, and a U.S. Department of Energy conditional commitment to support AP1000 reactor deployment.

Production outlook maintained despite operational interruptions

Cameco maintained its 2026 production outlook for its share of uranium output at between 19.5 million and 21.5 million pounds of U 3 O 8 . The company said spring road conditions disrupted northern supply routes during the second quarter, contributing to temporary unplanned disruptions at Key Lake and McArthur River.

After the quarter ended, Cigar Lake production was also suspended for a couple of weeks because of operational challenges, Gitzel said. The company said it addressed the developments without changing its annual production forecast.

“Safely operating complex, heavily regulated uranium mining and milling assets in remote northern Saskatchewan is never without challenges,” Gitzel said. He said the events underscored the importance of flexibility in Cameco’s supply strategy, operating experience and risk management.

During the quarter, Cameco completed an agreement to increase its ownership interest in the Cigar Lake mine. Gitzel described the high-grade operation as one of the world’s most important uranium mines and said the increased interest supports the company’s strategy of owning and operating scarce Tier 1 assets.

Uranium pricing and contracting conditions improve

Gitzel said long-term uranium prices reached decade highs in the first half of 2026, while on-market and off-market contracting activity increased. Customers remain focused on supply security, according to the company, including both sovereign and commercial fuel buyers.

Cameco has contracts in place for average annual uranium deliveries of more than 28 million pounds over the next five years. The company said it remains selective in committing additional volumes, seeking contracts that provide downside protection while retaining exposure to improving future market conditions.

President and Chief Operating Officer Grant Isaac said the company’s higher realized uranium price reflected deliveries under existing contracts with market-related pricing components, as well as the impact of a stronger U.S. dollar relative to the Canadian dollar.

Isaac said industry contracting has not yet reached replacement-rate demand, meaning utilities collectively are not buying enough new supply to replace uranium consumed under current contracts. Nevertheless, he said the long-term uranium price had moved into the mid-$90s per pound and could continue higher.

The company is also seeing higher pricing structures in new market-related contracts. Isaac said floor prices in such contracts are now commonly in the high-$70s per pound, with escalators, while ceiling prices can reach $160 per pound, also with escalators. He emphasized that Cameco does not seek to win business by discounting contract floors and ceilings.

Chief Financial Officer Heidi Shockey said a change in the company’s cost outlook was primarily driven by foreign-exchange effects on purchases rather than inflation. Cameco had adjusted its exchange-rate assumption because of U.S.-dollar strength.

Westinghouse pipeline includes 91 AP1000 opportunities

Cameco said its Westinghouse segment delivered strong first-half performance when compared with the prior year excluding a significant 2025 contribution associated with Westinghouse’s participation in the Dukovany reactor construction project in the Czech Republic. Cameco said its second-quarter and first-half financial results were lower year over year largely because of that prior-year payment.

Westinghouse Global Managing Director Dominic Kieran said the company’s disclosed pipeline of 91 reactor opportunities pertains specifically to AP1000 technology and excludes potential opportunities involving Korean reactor technology.

Kieran said Westinghouse expects its share of project value to be broadly similar across jurisdictions, estimating approximately 40% to 45% of the total project scope. He said the company’s role is focused on site-specific engineering and procurement for AP1000 construction, while the AP1000’s finalized design provides a defined procurement scope.

Westinghouse announced in June a $17.5 billion conditional commitment from the U.S. Department of Energy’s financing team to facilitate ordering AP1000 long-lead items. Kieran said the next step would be progressing toward definitive agreements involving specific U.S. utilities and the Department of Energy.

The company said it could not provide further details regarding a potential Westinghouse offering because of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Gitzel said Cameco and Brookfield currently control Westinghouse and do not expect that to change.

New-build strategy emphasizes standardized technology

Management said the AP1000’s existing design, licensing status, fuel readiness and deployment history could help reduce first-of-a-kind risks for future projects. Isaac said successful nuclear construction depends on “standardize, sequence and simplify” practices, including using a common reactor design, sequencing projects to avoid labor and supply-chain competition, and applying lessons from prior builds.

For the DOE long-lead-item program, Isaac said project special-purpose vehicles would combine utility equity with Westinghouse participation through margin rather than cash investment. Once a utility reaches a final investment decision, the project vehicle would be sold to the relevant utility, he said.

Management also said the company’s AP300 design requires relatively modest capital to finalize because it is a scaled-down version of the AP1000. Westinghouse’s eVinci microreactor program is focused on smaller-megawatt applications and current U.S. government opportunities that Kieran said are self-funding.

Gitzel said new reactor construction would ultimately support recurring demand not only for Westinghouse fuel, refueling and outage services, but also for Cameco’s uranium, conversion and potentially enrichment businesses.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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