Cameco Plans $500 Million Equity Distribution

Cameco (TSE:CCO) has released an update.
Cameco Corporation has entered into an equity distribution agreement, enabling it to issue and sell up to $500 million worth of common shares through a network of Canadian and U.S. agents. This strategic move allows Cameco to raise capital in a flexible manner, taking advantage of market conditions to optimize their financial position.
