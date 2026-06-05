Camden Stock Moves Up 9.1% in 6 Months: Will It Continue to Gain?

Shares of Camden Property Trust CPT have risen 9.1% over the past six months against the industry’s 0.2% decline.

Camden benefits from durable renter demand in large Sunbelt markets where migration and steep homeownership costs support apartment needs. Operations remain steady, helped by a diversified urban/suburban mix and continued investment in technology and process efficiency. Capital recycling is advancing, with proceeds expected to be redeployed via exchanges and share repurchases.

Analysts seem bullish about this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPT’s 2026 funds from operations (FFO) per share has moved 2 cents northward over the past month to $6.76.



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Factors Behind CPT’s Stock Price Rise

Camden targets metros with in-migration and jobs in higher-wage sectors, which supports steady leasing even when consumer sentiment is mixed. Management noted first-quarter apartment absorption was among the best since 2016 and expects new supply to keep falling across most of its markets.

Camden maintains a broad footprint across 15 major markets and a mix of 41% urban and 59% suburban communities. This blend helps balance exposure to downtown demand shifts and suburban affordability needs. It also allows Camden to optimize pricing by submarket and limit volatility when certain metros face heavier deliveries or slower job growth.

Camden is investing in technology and AI to streamline leasing, reduce repetitive tasks and improve service response times. Management expects expense growth of 2.25% to 3.75% in 2026 on a same-property basis, suggesting these efforts can help offset inflation.

Camden continues to rotate capital by selling older, higher-capex assets and redeploying into core markets. In the first quarter of 2026, it sold a community in Irving, TX, for $77 million and recognized a gain of $67.9 million. Management continues to assume sale proceeds will be reinvested into high-demand Sunbelt markets and share repurchases. For 2026, Camden expects acquisitions of $1-$1.2 billion and dispositions of $1.6-$2 billion, keeping capital recycling a central earnings and NAV driver.

Camden has a healthy balance sheet with ample liquidity, positioning it well to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities. Liquidity increased to about $881.9 million as of March 31, 2026, consisting of cash and availability under the unsecured credit facility and commercial paper program. Credit metrics remain supported by interest expense coverage of 6.0X in first-quarter 2026 and an unencumbered real estate assets-to-unsecured debt ratio of 3.2, which helps fund development and acquisition activity without forcing near-term equity issuance.

Risks Likely to Affect CPT’s Positive Trend

An elevated supply of apartment units in some markets and portfolio concentration in certain regions raise concerns for Camden. High interest expenses add to the company’s woes.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the residential REIT sector are Centerspace CSR and Invitation Home INVH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSR’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $4.85, moving marginally northward over the past month.

The consensus estimate for INVH’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $1.95, being revised upward by a cent over the past month.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.