Cambium Bio Limited Advances Regenerative Medicine Platform

November 25, 2024 — 08:41 pm EST

Regeneus Ltd. (AU:CMB) has released an update.

Cambium Bio Limited, listed on the ASX, is advancing its regenerative medicine platform focused on ophthalmology and tissue repair. The company highlights its current activities, emphasizing the potential but also cautioning about investment risks. Investors are advised to consider their own objectives and seek professional advice before investing.

