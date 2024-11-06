Cambi ASA Posts Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

Cambi ASA (DE:3W7) has released an update.

Cambi ASA reported a robust third quarter with revenues reaching NOK 278 million, marking an 18% increase from the previous year, while its order backlog provides strong future revenue potential. The company continues to meet its delivery timelines and enhance stakeholder engagement through a new visual identity and investor portal.

