Cambi ASA Posts Strong Q3 Revenue Growth

Cambi ASA (DE:3W7) has released an update.
Cambi ASA reported a robust third quarter with revenues reaching NOK 278 million, marking an 18% increase from the previous year, while its order backlog provides strong future revenue potential. The company continues to meet its delivery timelines and enhance stakeholder engagement through a new visual identity and investor portal.
For further insights into DE:3W7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Phillip Securities Analyst Lifts Meta Price Target on Solid AI Potential
- Insider Trade: Carvana CFO Accumulates Shares Worth $37.7M
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/7/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.