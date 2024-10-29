Cambi ASA Expands Sustainable Solutions in Spain

Cambi ASA (DE:3W7) has released an update.

Cambi ASA has secured a contract to implement its thermal hydrolysis process technology at Palma’s Wastewater Treatment Plant in Spain, enhancing sustainable waste management by boosting biogas production and reducing biosolid volumes. This project, in collaboration with local utilities and construction firms, aims to improve environmental impact and operational efficiency. The installation is set for 2026, with operations commencing in 2027.

For further insights into DE:3W7 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.