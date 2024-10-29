News & Insights

Cambi ASA Expands Sustainable Solutions in Spain

October 29, 2024 — 01:34 pm EDT

Cambi ASA (DE:3W7) has released an update.

Cambi ASA has secured a contract to implement its thermal hydrolysis process technology at Palma’s Wastewater Treatment Plant in Spain, enhancing sustainable waste management by boosting biogas production and reducing biosolid volumes. This project, in collaboration with local utilities and construction firms, aims to improve environmental impact and operational efficiency. The installation is set for 2026, with operations commencing in 2027.

