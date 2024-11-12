The Calmer Co. Announces New Chairman Appointment

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.
The Calmer Co. International Limited has announced the appointment of John Homewood as its new non-executive Chairman, following the resignation of James Dack. This leadership change requires a proposed resolution for Homewood’s re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024. Investors should note the updated proxy form for voting, which supersedes the original.
For further insights into AU:CCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Trump’s Win Is Good News for Alphabet Stock, Says Top Investor
- ‘Time to Pull the Trigger,’ Says Analyst About Lucid Stock
- Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target Following Trump’s Victory
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.