News & Insights

Stocks

The Calmer Co. Announces New Chairman Appointment

November 12, 2024 — 01:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

The Calmer Co. International Limited has announced the appointment of John Homewood as its new non-executive Chairman, following the resignation of James Dack. This leadership change requires a proposed resolution for Homewood’s re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024. Investors should note the updated proxy form for voting, which supersedes the original.

For further insights into AU:CCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.