The Calmer Co. Announces New Chairman Appointment

Fiji Kava Limited (AU:CCO) has released an update.

The Calmer Co. International Limited has announced the appointment of John Homewood as its new non-executive Chairman, following the resignation of James Dack. This leadership change requires a proposed resolution for Homewood’s re-election at the upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024. Investors should note the updated proxy form for voting, which supersedes the original.

For further insights into AU:CCO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.