‘Call of Duty HQ’ hits all-time highs in Xbox Series, PS5 players, says Circana

Circana analyst Mat Piscatella said in a post on Bluesky that, according to Circana’s Player Engagement Tracker, on October 23, 19% of U.S. active Xbox Series (MSFT) players and 18% of U.S. active PlayStation 5 (SONY) players launched “Call of Duty HQ.” On October 28, just days after the launch of “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6,” 52% of active XBS players and 34% of active PS5 players did so. Both were all-time highs for “Call of Duty HQ.” Prior to the launch of “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6,” the previous high for U.S. daily active player engagement for “Call of Duty HQ” on Xbox Series came on August 31st, 2024, while for PS5 it was September 7th, 2024, Piscatella added. The Fly notes that “Black Ops 6” is the first “Call of Duty” game to release following the completion of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and was the first game in the series to launch on Xbox Game Pass on day one of availability.

