Calix reports Q3 EPS 13c, consensus 9c

Reports Q3 revenue $200.9M, consensus $201.06M. The company said, “The third quarter of 2024 saw us return to sequential revenue growth and reflected the continued strength of our appliance-based platform, cloud and managed services model. Consistent with our expectations, revenue of $201 million represented 1.4% growth from the prior quarter. We delivered record gross margin as our broadband service provider customers continued to gain subscribers due to the outstanding experience they deliver. Our focus on operational excellence yielded our sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit free cash flow, which continued to strengthen our pristine balance sheet.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CALX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.