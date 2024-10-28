News & Insights

Calix reports Q3 EPS 13c, consensus 9c

October 28, 2024 — 04:06 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $200.9M, consensus $201.06M. The company said, “The third quarter of 2024 saw us return to sequential revenue growth and reflected the continued strength of our appliance-based platform, cloud and managed services model. Consistent with our expectations, revenue of $201 million represented 1.4% growth from the prior quarter. We delivered record gross margin as our broadband service provider customers continued to gain subscribers due to the outstanding experience they deliver. Our focus on operational excellence yielded our sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit free cash flow, which continued to strengthen our pristine balance sheet.”

