California Water Service reports Q3 EPS $1.03, consensus $1.05

October 31, 2024 — 09:13 am EDT

“In addition to solid financial performance, our teams did exceptionally well on many fronts, including water system improvements, water conservation, and emergency response. During the third quarter, we invested $117.8 million in infrastructure; earned a WaterSense Excellence Award for conservation from the EPA; and were honored with the National Association of Water Companies Living Water Award for our employees’ response to the 2023 Lahaina fires on Maui. We were also recognized as a Great Place to Work and one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki said.

