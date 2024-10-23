News & Insights

Stocks
CRC

California Resources initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

October 23, 2024 — 07:25 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies initiated coverage of California Resources (CRC) with a Buy rating and $64 price target The company offers a unique opportunity with oil leverage through its E&P business and energy transition optionality through CCS and Power, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The stock also trades at a discount to other E&Ps due to O&G permitting challenges in California and business transition risks, but in E&P, California Resources can largely mitigate production declines without new drill permits, offering potential upside to valuation, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CRC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.