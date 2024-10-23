California Resources initiated with a Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies initiated coverage of California Resources (CRC) with a Buy rating and $64 price target The company offers a unique opportunity with oil leverage through its E&P business and energy transition optionality through CCS and Power, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The stock also trades at a discount to other E&Ps due to O&G permitting challenges in California and business transition risks, but in E&P, California Resources can largely mitigate production declines without new drill permits, offering potential upside to valuation, the firm added.

