California Nanotechnologies Achieves Debt-Free Status

November 18, 2024 — 11:38 am EST

California Nanotechnologies (TSE:CNO) has released an update.

California Nanotechnologies has successfully repaid its debt of approximately $600,000 to Omni-Lite Industries, marking the first time in 15 years the company is debt-free. This strategic move allows Cal Nano more freedom to invest in its manufacturing services as it continues to grow. The repayment was made ahead of schedule, resulting in interest savings and reflecting improved financial health.

