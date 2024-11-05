Calibre Mining Nears Completion of Valentine Gold Mine

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) has released an update.

Calibre Mining is making significant strides with the Valentine Gold Mine in Canada, advancing towards construction completion with gold production expected by Q2 2025. The company has bolstered its financial position with ample cash reserves and strategic gold prepayment arrangements, while also achieving promising drilling results in Nicaragua and Nevada, indicating potential resource expansion.

