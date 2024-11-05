News & Insights

Stocks
CXBMF

Calibre Mining Nears Completion of Valentine Gold Mine

November 05, 2024 — 06:13 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) has released an update.

Calibre Mining is making significant strides with the Valentine Gold Mine in Canada, advancing towards construction completion with gold production expected by Q2 2025. The company has bolstered its financial position with ample cash reserves and strategic gold prepayment arrangements, while also achieving promising drilling results in Nicaragua and Nevada, indicating potential resource expansion.

For further insights into TSE:CXB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CXBMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.