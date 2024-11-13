News & Insights

CaliberCos Reports Significant Q3 Revenue and EBITDA Growth

November 13, 2024 — 06:27 am EST

The latest update is out from CaliberCos, Inc. Class A ( (CWD) ).

CaliberCos Inc., a real estate investor and asset manager, reported a significant 98.9% increase in platform revenue for Q3 2024, driven by higher fee income from loan placements. This boost resulted in positive platform earnings of $0.2 million and an adjusted EBITDA increase of 259.6%. Despite market volatility, the company’s recent strategic moves, including acquisitions and a new fund program, position it for consistent growth. These developments are vital for stockholders looking to understand Caliber’s financial health and potential for future gains.

