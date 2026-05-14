Calian Group Ltd. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - Calian Group Ltd. (CLNFF) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$6.72 million, or C$0.58 per share. This compares with C$0.30 million, or C$0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Calian Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$15.09 million or C$1.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.1% to C$228.70 million from C$193.67 million last year.

Calian Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$6.72 Mln. vs. C$0.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.58 vs. C$0.02 last year. -Revenue: C$228.70 Mln vs. C$193.67 Mln last year.

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