Caleres (CAL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.82, changing hands as low as $11.94 per share. Caleres Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.80 per share, with $18.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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