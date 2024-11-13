Caleffi S.p.A. Projects Stable Financial Outlook for 2024

Caleffi S.p.A. (IT:CLF) has released an update.

Caleffi S.p.A., a key player in Italy’s Home Fashion sector, reported a 14% drop in revenue to 35.1 million euros for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Despite global economic uncertainties impacting consumer spending, the company forecasts a year-end revenue between 56 to 58 million euros with an EBITDA margin of 8-9%.

