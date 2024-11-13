News & Insights

Stocks

Caleffi S.p.A. Projects Stable Financial Outlook for 2024

November 13, 2024 — 05:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Caleffi S.p.A. (IT:CLF) has released an update.

Caleffi S.p.A., a key player in Italy’s Home Fashion sector, reported a 14% drop in revenue to 35.1 million euros for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Despite global economic uncertainties impacting consumer spending, the company forecasts a year-end revenue between 56 to 58 million euros with an EBITDA margin of 8-9%.

For further insights into IT:CLF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.