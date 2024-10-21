News & Insights

CALEF

Caledonia Investments’ Strategic Share Repurchase

October 21, 2024 — 02:08 am EDT

Caledonia Investments PLC (GB:CLDN) has released an update.

Caledonia Investments PLC has repurchased 28,358 of its own shares at a price of 3368.84 pence each, which will subsequently be canceled. This transaction reduces the number of shares with voting rights to 53,746,438, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics. Investors may find this strategic move by Caledonia notable as it could influence share value and market perception.

