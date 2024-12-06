CALB Group Co., Ltd. Plans Key Board Elections and Financial Moves

CALB Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3931) has released an update.

CALB Group Co., Ltd. has announced its 2024 Second Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 31, 2024, where key resolutions regarding the election of directors and supervisors, remuneration, and financial agreements will be considered. The company aims to elect both executive and non-executive directors along with independent non-executive directors to strengthen its board. Additionally, resolutions concerning debt financing instruments and the utilization of net proceeds are also on the agenda.

