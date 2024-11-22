Calavo Growers Appoints James Snyder as CFO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Calavo Growers ( (CVGW) ) has issued an announcement.
Calavo Growers, Inc., a leading name in the produce industry, announced the appointment of James Snyder as the new Chief Financial Officer effective December 2, 2024, succeeding Shawn Munsell. Snyder, who previously held significant financial roles, including a long tenure at Calavo, expressed excitement about returning. With a robust background in accounting and finance, Snyder’s return is seen as a strategic move to bolster Calavo’s financial leadership and continue its growth trajectory in the global market.
See more insights into CVGW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.