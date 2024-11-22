News & Insights

Calavo Growers Appoints James Snyder as CFO

November 22, 2024 — 03:00 pm EST

Calavo Growers ( (CVGW) ) has issued an announcement.

Calavo Growers, Inc., a leading name in the produce industry, announced the appointment of James Snyder as the new Chief Financial Officer effective December 2, 2024, succeeding Shawn Munsell. Snyder, who previously held significant financial roles, including a long tenure at Calavo, expressed excitement about returning. With a robust background in accounting and finance, Snyder’s return is seen as a strategic move to bolster Calavo’s financial leadership and continue its growth trajectory in the global market.

