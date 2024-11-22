Calavo Growers Appoints James Snyder as CFO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Calavo Growers ( (CVGW) ) has issued an announcement.

Calavo Growers, Inc., a leading name in the produce industry, announced the appointment of James Snyder as the new Chief Financial Officer effective December 2, 2024, succeeding Shawn Munsell. Snyder, who previously held significant financial roles, including a long tenure at Calavo, expressed excitement about returning. With a robust background in accounting and finance, Snyder’s return is seen as a strategic move to bolster Calavo’s financial leadership and continue its growth trajectory in the global market.

