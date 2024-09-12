CAL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.24, changing hands as low as $29.84 per share. Caleres Inc shares are currently trading down about 17% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CAL's low point in its 52 week range is $24.71 per share, with $44.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.28.

