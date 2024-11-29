CaixaBank’s Aggressive Share Buyback Strategy Continues

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has been actively engaging in a share buyback program, purchasing over 9.9 million shares between November 22 and November 28, 2024. This strategic move is part of a broader effort by the bank to enhance shareholder value, having invested approximately €51.19 million during this period. The total shares purchased under this program now amount to over 15 million, reflecting a significant financial commitment by CaixaBank.

