News & Insights

Stocks

CaixaBank’s Aggressive Share Buyback Strategy Continues

November 29, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CaixaBank has been actively engaging in a share buyback program, purchasing over 9.9 million shares between November 22 and November 28, 2024. This strategic move is part of a broader effort by the bank to enhance shareholder value, having invested approximately €51.19 million during this period. The total shares purchased under this program now amount to over 15 million, reflecting a significant financial commitment by CaixaBank.

For further insights into ES:CABK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.