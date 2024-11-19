CaixaBank Unveils Ambitious Strategic Plan for 2025-2027

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has unveiled its Strategic Plan for 2025-2027, focusing on sustainable profitability, digital transformation, and a commitment to mobilizing over 100 billion euros in sustainable finance. The bank aims to boost credit growth by 4% annually, enhance customer engagement through improved digital services, and invest over 5 billion euros in technology. Furthermore, CaixaBank plans to incorporate 3,000 young professionals to drive innovation and maintain its leadership in financial and social inclusion.

