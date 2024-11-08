CaixaBank Intensifies Share Buyback Program

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has been actively buying back its own shares, acquiring over 9 million shares between October 31 and November 7, 2024, as part of a previously announced share buyback program. This strategic move, managed by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, aims to enhance shareholder value and has reached 91.24% of the maximum monetary amount allocated. Investors may find this aggressive buyback approach noteworthy as it reflects CaixaBank’s confidence in its market position.

