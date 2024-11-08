News & Insights

Stocks

CaixaBank Intensifies Share Buyback Program

November 08, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CAIXABANK (ES:CABK) has released an update.

CaixaBank has been actively buying back its own shares, acquiring over 9 million shares between October 31 and November 7, 2024, as part of a previously announced share buyback program. This strategic move, managed by Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, aims to enhance shareholder value and has reached 91.24% of the maximum monetary amount allocated. Investors may find this aggressive buyback approach noteworthy as it reflects CaixaBank’s confidence in its market position.

For further insights into ES:CABK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.