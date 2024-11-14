Cairo Communication Expands Market Influence with RCS Acquisition

Cairo Communication SPA (IT:CAI) has released an update.

Cairo Communication, a leader in the publishing and advertising sectors, has released its interim management report as of September 30, 2024. The company, strengthened by its acquisition of RCS MediaGroup, continues to expand its influence in the Italian and Spanish markets through a diverse range of media products.

