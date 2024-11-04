Cairn Homes Reveals Total Voting Rights Update

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has announced the total voting rights in the company, with 627,832,230 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying one vote. This information is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interests and comply with transparency regulations. Cairn Homes is focused on building sustainable homes primarily in the Greater Dublin Area.

For further insights into GB:CRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.