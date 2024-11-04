News & Insights

Cairn Homes Reveals Total Voting Rights Update

November 04, 2024 — 06:22 am EST

Cairn Homes (GB:CRN) has released an update.

Cairn Homes Plc has announced the total voting rights in the company, with 627,832,230 ordinary shares in issue, each carrying one vote. This information is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interests and comply with transparency regulations. Cairn Homes is focused on building sustainable homes primarily in the Greater Dublin Area.

