CAG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Margin Reset and Cost Focus

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG used its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto outline a reset focused on restoring margins, improving supply chain capabilities and simplifying the portfolio. Management emphasized balancing near-term profitability with investments intended to strengthen future performance.

The company reported adjusted EPS of $0.47, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46, while revenues reached $2.882 billion compared with the consensus estimate of $2.876 billion. Management’s discussion centered more on strategic changes than on quarterly results.

Conagra Brands Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Conagra Brands price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Conagra Brands Quote

CAG's Margin Reset Plan

CEO John Brase said the company is prioritizing a healthier margin structure after several years of emphasizing volume growth. He highlighted the need to balance competitive pricing, investment levels and profitability as Conagra works toward a stronger operating foundation.

The company’s fiscal 2027 outlook reflects this shift, with organic net sales expected to decline 3-1%, adjusted operating margin targeted at 10-10.5%, and adjusted EPS projected at $1.40-$1.50.

Management also pointed to productivity as a key driver, targeting productivity savings above 4% while addressing inflation pressures. Executives noted that pricing actions will play a role in supporting investment capacity.

Conagra's Investment Balance

Brase said the company plans to increase brand investment by $40 million, representing a 14% increase, while adding $125 million of incremental capital spending to strengthen supply chain resilience and reduce costs.

The company expects fiscal 2027 capital expenditures of about $550 million, with free cash flow conversion above 90%. Management said investments are designed to improve manufacturing capabilities while supporting long-term efficiency.

During the Q&A, a Barclays analyst questioned whether balance sheet constraints limited investment levels. Brase responded that the dividend reduction and capital allocation changes create room for both reinvestment and progress toward the company’s leverage target.

CAG's Frozen Focus

Management maintained that frozen remains a strategic priority despite recent margin pressure. Brase said the company intends to continue investing in frozen brands while using pricing and productivity actions to rebuild profitability.

The Refrigerated & Frozen segment generated $1.2 billion in fourth-quarter sales, but adjusted operating profit declined 18.5% to $139 million due to inflation, higher SG&A and unfavorable operating leverage.

A Bank of America analyst asked about the balance between frozen margin improvement and continued investment. Management said pricing actions, productivity improvements and innovation spending are intended to address both priorities.

Conagra's Portfolio Review

Brase said portfolio simplification is a major focus, noting that the company plans to evaluate opportunities to reduce complexity and improve resource allocation. He said the review will include a detailed assessment of the company’s approximately 5,500 SKUs.

Management highlighted frozen and permissible snacking categories, including meat snacks, seeds and popcorn, as areas where Conagra believes it has competitive advantages.

A RBC Capital Markets analyst asked about the timing of portfolio changes. Brase said strategic portfolio actions would be a longer-term effort, while near-term opportunities include reducing SKU complexity.

CAG's Guidance Framework

Conagra entered fiscal 2027 with a focus on improving execution while managing inflation and consumer sensitivity. Management said pricing assumptions and volume trends are key factors it will monitor throughout the year.

The company reported fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.72, adjusted operating margin of 11.3% and free cash flow of $978.7 million. Net debt ended the year at $7.1 billion, with a net leverage ratio of 3.83X.

Executives also said the dividend reduction is expected to support deleveraging efforts. Management expects the change to free roughly $1 billion of incremental cash flow over the next three years.

Conagra's Closing Direction

Brase said his early focus has been listening to investors, customers and employees while identifying opportunities to simplify operations and improve accountability. He highlighted Project Catalyst as an initiative aimed at improving efficiency.

Management’s message on the call was centered on rebuilding operational discipline through targeted investments, portfolio focus and stronger cash management. The company plans to provide additional strategic details at an Investor Day in early 2027.

Zacks Signals for CAG

CAG carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present, which indicates that the stock is currently positioned lower within the Zacks Rank system based on earnings estimate revisions. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts update their estimates following new company information.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock has a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of D, a Momentum Score of B and a VGM Score of B. The Zacks Style Score is designed to complement the Zacks Rank by evaluating value, growth and momentum characteristics, with higher grades representing stronger relative characteristics within each style category.

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