CAG Earnings: Conagra Brands Dips as Q1 Results Disappoint

Conagra Brands (CAG) dipped in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the company reported disappointing Q1 results. The packaged food company behind brands like Birds Eye and Boomchickapop reported adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share, a decline of 19.7% year-over-year. This fell short of Street estimates of $0.59 per share.

Why Did CAG’s Revenues Decline in Q1?

Furthermore, the company’s revenues fell by 3.8% year-over-year to $2.8 billion, compared to analysts’ estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra has experienced a decline in demand due to its price hikes on products like frozen meals and Slim Jim beef jerky. As a result, many consumers have started to switch to more affordable private-label brands. Reflecting this shift, the company’s total organic sales volumes decreased by 1.6% in the first quarter, following a 1.8% decline in the fourth quarter.

The impact was particularly felt in Conagra’s Grocery and Snacks unit, where volumes fell by 1.8%. This unit comprised more than 40% of CAG’s revenues in Q1, as shown in the TipRanks Revenue Breakdown tool below. Additionally, the Food Service segment saw an even sharper decline, with volumes dropping 11.1%. Moreover, Conagra faced temporary manufacturing disruptions in its Hebrew National Hot Dog business during the quarter, which led to a $27 million hit to its first-quarter results.

CAG Reiterates FY25 Outlook

Looking forward, CAG reiterated its FY25 outlook and expects its organic net sales to range from a decline of 1.5% to flat year-over-year, with adjusted earnings likely to be between $2.60 and $2.65 per share. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.61 per share.

Is CAG a Good Stock to Buy?

Analysts remain sidelined about CAG stock, with a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys and 10 Holds. Over the past year, CAG has increased by more than 15%, and the average CAG price target of $30.82 implies a downside potential of 5.8% from current levels. These analyst ratings are likely to change following CAG’s results today.

See more CAG analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.